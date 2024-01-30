Qatar’s healthcare system ranks among global top 20

From public healthcare and insurance to hospital care and wellness treatments, the Gulf state holds a strong reputation for its medical industry.

Qatar has been ranked among the top countries in Numbeo’s 2024 indexes, demonstrating its world-class services, modern infrastructure, and healthcare sector investment as it falls on the annual ranking.

The Gulf country was ranked among the top 20 countries in the Numbeo Healthcare Index 2024, for the fourth consecutive year, scoring 72.7 points.

Taiwan tops the 94 countries in the survey, with Bangladesh tumbling last.

Other countries in the top 20 include South Korea, Japan, Netherlands, France, Denmark, Spain, Finland, Austria, Norway, and the United Kingdom.

The United States was not featured in any of the surveys.

Since 2021, Qatar has been ranked among the top 20 countries in the Numbeo Healthcare Index by Country.

In 2023, five hospitals in Qatar were ranked among the world’s top 250 academic medical centres, according to a new study undertaken by Brand Finance, a UK-based brand valuation consultancy.

Those hospitals are Rumailah Hospital, Hamad Medical Corporation (opened in 1957), Hamad General Hospital, Hamad Medical Corporation (opened in 1982), National Center for Cancer Care & Research, Hamad Medical Corporation (opened in 2004), Heart Hospital, Hamad Medical Corporation (opened in 2011) and Sidra Medicine (opened in 2018)

Commenting on the significance of the study, HE Dr Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari, Minister of Public Health, said: “Having five Qatar hospitals ranked among the world’s top 250 academic medical centres is an incredible achievement and highlights the commitment of Qatar’s health sector to a deliver excellent care to our patients, on par with the world’s very best hospitals.”

In 2022, Qatar also ranked first in the Arab world and 18th worldwide in the 2022 Health Care Index.