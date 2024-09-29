MoPH: Qatar reaffirms commitment to combat antimicrobial resistance

The Gulf state has endorsed the UN’s political declaration to fight antimicrobial resistance through coordinated national strategies.

Qatar has expressed its support for concrete actions to tackle the critical issue of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), during a high-level meeting of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The political declaration adopted at the meeting underscored the necessity of political will and global cooperation in addressing this growing public health threat, which the UN identified as one of the most significant threats to public health and food security.

Dr. Hanan Mohammed Al-Kuwari, Qatar’s Minister of Public Health, affirmed her country’s dedication to addressing AMR challenges at both regional and global levels.

“Qatar remains committed to combating antimicrobial resistance through coordinated, multi-sectoral action,” she said.

Dr. Al-Kuwari underscored Qatar’s ongoing efforts to protect vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and individuals with compromised immune systems from the dangers of AMR.

“The Ministry of Public Health is taking continuous measures to reduce the risks associated with antimicrobial resistance, particularly among those most at risk,” she noted.

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) arises when bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites evolve and become resistant to medications, making infections more difficult to treat. This increases the risk of disease spread, severe illness, and death.

Reflecting on the importance of international collaboration, Al-Kuwari underlined that AMR is a cross-border issue requiring a unified, global response.

“Qatar has actively participated in all international and regional meetings on antimicrobial resistance,” she said, referring to a regional meeting recently hosted by Doha in collaboration with the WHO’s Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean.

The event focused on strengthening antibiotic stewardship and to foster international cooperation in tackling AMR, with the belief that that no single country can combat this threat in isolation.

Reducing AMR in Qatar

Al-Kuwari also used the occasion to draw attention to Qatar’s recent healthcare advancements, particularly the launch of the third National Health Strategy (2024-2030).

The health minister also referenced the country’s National Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance, which was launched in 2019.

The plan involves all relevant national sectors, including human health, the environment, food safety, and animal health, with the overarching goal of minimising AMR in Qatar.

Al-Kuwari also highlighted the plan’s focus on enhancing research and investment, increasing public awareness, and creating a national monitoring system for antimicrobial resistance and usage.

“Our National Action Plan includes the implementation of a national infection prevention and control programme and the promotion of antimicrobial stewardship across human and animal health sectors,” she said.