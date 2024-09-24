Qatar reaffirms commitment to Afghan women’s empowerment at UNGA

Qatar has pledged $75m at the UN General Assembly to support Afghan women through education, healthcare, and empowerment initiatives.

Qatar’s Minister of State for International Cooperation, Lolwah Al Khater, has led discussions at an event on the role of women in Afghanistan’s future, where she stressed upon the Gulf state’s commitment to protecting their fundamental rights.

During the event, which was held at the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Al Khater also announced Qatar’s pledge of $75m to support Afghanistan.

These funds will be directed towards initiatives benefiting Afghan women, including scholarships and training programmes in key sectors like healthcare.

In her speech, Al Khater highlighted Qatar’s commitment to empowering Afghan women and integrating them into the country’s future, stating that this initiative is a top priority in Qatar’s long-term strategy.

She emphasised that in line with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, access to education, economic participation, and other freedoms is essential for Afghanistan’s development.

“Article 26 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights states that everyone has the right to education, and we remain committed to ensuring all Afghans have access to this basic right,” Al Khater said.

Since their 2021 takeover of Afghanistan, the Taliban has banned women and girls beyond the sixth grade from receiving an education.

Qatar has expressed disappointment in the Taliban’s decision, reaffirming the right of education for everyone.

As a way to further support Afghan women’s education and empowerment, Doha has been hosting students from the American University of Afghanistan at Qatar Foundation’s Education City.