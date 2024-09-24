Sidra Medicine to host MENA Microbiome conference

The conference was born out of a partnership with the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

In partnership with the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), Sidra Medicine will kick off its inaugural MENA Microbiome conference from September 28 to 29 in Doha.

Titled “From biomarkers discovery to Microbiota-based therapeutics”, the event will bring together leading microbiome experts, researchers, and stakeholders from Europe, North America, the MENA region and South East Asia to foster collaboration and knowledge exchange.

Dr. Souhaila Al Khodor, the co-chair of MENA Microbiome conference and director of Reproductive and Perinatal Health Division at Sidra Medicine, emphasised the significant impact of microbiomes on overall health and disease susceptibility.

“It is also an area where Sidra Medicine is paving the way for novel and ground-breaking research and therapeutics,” she said.

“With the growing microbiome research network in the region, MENA Microbiome will provide a crucial platform for interdisciplinary discussions and accelerate advancements in the field” she went on to say, adding that over 600 delegates will be attending the conference.

Attendees can also expect to hear from more than 20 local and global speakers who will present the latest breakthroughs in microbiome research.

The conference will also focus on developing strategies to address the role of the microbiome in diseases specifically affecting women and pediatric populations in the MENA region.

Dr. Rayana Bou Haka, WHO Representative and Head of Qatar’s WHO Office, along with Dr. Abdullatif Al Khal, Deputy Chief Medical Officer at Hamad Medical Corporation, will deliver the opening remarks at the conference.

Ruth Frey, Vice President of Global Strategy and Business Development at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, underscored the robust collaborations between CHOP and Sidra Medicine, noting that the MENA Microbiome Conference serves to strengthen this partnership even further.

“These bi-lateral, institutional efforts to transfer clinical knowledge and research expertise support the combined vision of advancing pediatric healthcare worldwide,” Frey noted.

