Qatar’s Golden Falcon Barshim leaps to second place in London Meet

Earlier this month, Barshim set a world lead, breaking his 2016 record at the 2023 Silesia Diamond League.

Qatar’s Mutaz Barshim finished second at 2.20m, 2.27m, and 2.30m in his first attempts and clearing 2.33m in his second try behind America’s JuVaughn Harrison.

The reigning Olympic and world champion failed to jump through the 2.35m bar, pushing Harrison to secure the winning jump with 2.33m cleared.

Despite the fallout, Barshim described the performance as successful and an opportunity to learn.

“I think I had a good performance today, solid jumping, and I’m happy about it. I didn’t get that 2.35 today, but in general, I’m really happy,” said the 32-year-old, who flew to a world-leading 2.36m in Silesia stop last week.

“The Worlds are around the corner so I’ve got to go and fix what needs to be fixed and come back. I’m used to not having long [breaks]between competing so being in Silesia a few days ago is nothing new to me, sometimes the body isn’t as fresh as you want it to be, but I plan on focusing on recovery and training between now and Budapest,” Barshim said.

Barshim now has eyes on the fourth consecutive world title, which will be up for grabs in next month’s World Championships in Budapest after winning in London in 2017, Doha in 2019, and Eugene in 2022.

The Golden Falcon will then compete in the Asian Games, set to be hosted in China’s city of Hangzhou from 23 September to 8 October.

“I felt good coming into the competition and it was fun to battle with Mutaz Barshim. He’s a great competitor. My hopes are to win in Budapest and get a PB [personal best] which I feel confident that I can do it because I’m having a great season,” his competitor, Harrison said.