Qatar’s elite special Olympians gear up for Berlin’s Summer Games

The Qatari Special Olympics team has set off on its journey to Berlin, Germany, to participate in the Special Olympics Summer Games.

The renowned international sports event, taking place from June 17 to 25, will see a spectacular gathering of about 7,000 exceptional athletes from 170 countries competing in 26 distinct Olympic sports.

This year’s Qatari team boasts five dynamic male and female athletes who are prepared to make their mark in roller skating, athletics, and weightlifting.

Representing the Gulf nation in roller skating will be Mubarak al-Ahbabi and Shuaa al-Abdullah, who will demonstrate their skills in the 100 and 300 meters skating competitions respectively.

Their teammate, Hamad al-Ahbabi, is expected to impress in the 30m straight and slalom skating events.

In the realm of athletics, Jassim Fakhroo is gearing up to compete in the 100m sprint and the long jump, while Mohamed al-Mahmoud will be taking on the push-button and 100m sprint events. Showcasing Qatar’s strength in weightlifting will be Hamad Jaber, who is aiming for a remarkable performance in his category.

All about the Special Olympics

The Special Olympics, an organisation conceived in the late 1960s, is dedicated to empowering individuals with intellectual disabilities.

Through the transformative power of sports, it fosters an inclusive environment that breaks down barriers and promotes a spirit of understanding and respect.

Unlike other sporting events, the Special Olympics focuses more on participation and courage rather than winning and losing, emphasising the principle that every person deserves a chance to shine.