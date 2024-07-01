Qatar’s culture ministry takes part in Uzbekistan’s Maqom forum

The head of the Qatari delegation emphasised the importance of participation in such events to promote the Gulf state’s musical heritage on the international stage.



Qatar’s Centre for Music Affairs (CMA) has delivered a performance during Uzbekistan’s second International Maqom Art Forum, as part of efforts to promote cultural exchanges between the two countries.

The troupe of vocalists, violinists, and oud players presented a captivating array of maqom styles through six songs during their performance on Sunday, as reported by Qatar News Agency.



Khalid Hassan Al Salem, director of the CMA and head of the Qatari delegation to Uzbekistan, emphasised the culture ministry’s “determination” to participate in such events in order to highlight Qatar’s musicians and musical traditions internationally.



Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Uzbekistan’s president, described maqom as a treasure trove of the Muslim world’s spiritual history and culture.



“Maqom art, which symbolises our ancient history, rich culture, and values, with its deep philosophy, unique artistic techniques, and creative traditions, occupies an important place in our spiritual life,” Mirziyoyev said.

The music genre is recognised on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity list.



In Uzbekistan, maqom is also an art form and philosophical belief that encourages reflection, spiritual nourishment and self-improvement through music and poetry.

This year’s Maqom Art Forum, organised by the Uzbek Ministry of Culture, brought together over 400 guests from around the world in Zaamin district.

The four-day event was held under the auspices of UNESCO and the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization.



The forum’s organisers held competitions for the best solo performer and ensemble team to support the genre’s creatives, with the top prize amounting to $10,000.



Alongside these competitions, a series of seminars covered theoretical and practical aspects of maqom, enriching participants’ understanding of the discipline.