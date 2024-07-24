Historic first: Team Qatar advances to quarterfinals at World Schools Debating Championship

The Qatari national English-speaking team have so far won six out of eight rounds of debates during the preliminary phase.



A team of young debaters representing Team Qatar have qualified for the knockout rounds of the World Schools Debating Championship (WSDC).



On Tuesday, QatarDebate announced via X that the Qatar squad “made history” by qualifying for the championship quarterfinals for the first time after Tuesday’s debate against Nepal.



This has etched Qatar among the top ten countries in world debating, the Qatar National team added.



“Go bring the championship home!” remarked one observer on social media.



This year’s English-speaking tournament is divided into two phases: the pre-championship friendlies that were held in Czechia to familiarise the young participants with the event, the Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported on Tuesday.



The second phase of the event is in Belgrade, Serbia, where the young debaters will unpack the topical issues of the day and be tasked with thinking quickly on their feet to devise solutions, facing young debaters from across the world.



The QNA report added that Team Qatar’s tournament participation is also divided into two. The main team includes Amira Ishaq, Mira Khaled, Maryam Kafoud, Fatima Al Muhannadi and Al Anoud Al Kaabi.



The trainee duo is made up of Abdullah Al Muhannadi and Mohammad Khaled.



Earlier last week, Faris Roumi Al Naimi, the Qatari ambassador to Serbia, received Team Qatar at the embassy’s headquarters after the first day of the competition.



The competition comes to an end on July 26.