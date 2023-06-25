Qatar’s athletes lift medals at Berlin Special Olympics

The Special Olympics gathered around 7,000 male and female players from 170 countries competing in 26 Olympic sports.

Qatar’s national team bagged several medals at the Special Olympics International Summer Games in Berlin.

Al Annabi participated in the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023 with five male and one female athlete who competed in roller skating, athletics, and weightlifting competitions.

Mubarak Al Ahbabi won Qatar’s silver medal in roller skating alongside Shua Al Abdullah, who clinched the bronze medal in the same contest.

The medals of the young Qataris come after Hamad Al-Ahbabi claimed the silver medal in the 30-meter roller skating competition.

The Gulf country came close to securing another medal as Qatar’s Mohammed Al Mahmoud finished 5th place in a 200-metre race.

Under the motto ‘Nothing about us, without us having a say’, the 2023 Special Olympics edition has been widely applauded as a global demonstration of inclusion.