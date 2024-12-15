Qatar’s Amir orders restructuring of QFFD Board of Directors

The Amiri Diwan said that the decision is effective starting from its date of issuance and will be published in the official gazette.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has ordered the restructuring of the Qatar Fund for Development’s (QFFD) Board of Directors, the Amiri Diwan announced on Sunday.

Under the Amiri Decision No. 78 of 2024, Sheikh Thani bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani is the chairperson of QFFD, whereas Maryam Al Misnad, who is Qatar’s Minister of State for International Cooperation, is the vice-chairperson.

QFFD’s members will include Qatar’s Education Minister Lolwah Al-Khater, Ministry of Foreign Affairs representative Sheikh Thamer bin Hamad bin Thamer Al Thani, and a representative from the Ministry of Finance.

The board also includes a Qatar Development Bank representative along with an independent candidate selected by the Board’s Chairperson.

