Qatar’s amir on first official visit to Finland, wrapping up Europe tour

The Amir of Qatar embarked on a three-stop tour in Europe on Monday, which included Sweden, Norway and Finland.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani landed in Finland on Wednesday, marking his first official visit to the country as he wrapped up his European tour.

Sheikh Tamim met Finland’s President Alexander Stubb in the capital Helsinki following his arrival, where discussions mainly dealt with the two countries’ relations of 50 years.

According to the Amiri Diwan, both leaders also “discussed aspects of cooperation and ways to enhance and develop them” in the fields of investment, economy, energy, education and international cooperation.

The latest regional and international developments, especially in the Gaza Strip and occupied Palestinian territories, were also on the agenda.

In a statement to Doha News earlier, Finland’s ambassador to Qatar, Pekka Voutilainen, said the amir’s “meaningful” visit would pave the way for “new opportunities” while contributing to “achieving significant milestones in bilateral relations”.

“Finland aims to elevate its cooperation with Qatar to the levels both countries aspire and further deepen political dialogue, facilitate people-to-people contacts, and boost trade and investments through a dynamic and collaborative partnership,” Voutilainen said.

The Finnish ambassador underlined the “tremendous potential” in several sectors for cooperation, including information technology, education, health, energy and tourism.

According to Qatar’s Planning and Statistics Authority, Doha and Helsinki’s trade volume increased by 9.58 percent between 2022-2023, jumping up from QAR 407m (around $111.5m) to QAR 446m (around $122.2m).

Voutilainen noted that the current trade balance is “in favour of Qatar” with hopes of witnessing the expansion of the presence of Finnish companies in the Gulf state. He also hoped for increased Qatari investments in Finland.

“This visit is a critical moment for us to forge stronger economic ties, and it is noteworthy that several agreements and memorandums of understanding will be signed to formalise and expand our cooperation,” the ambassador said.

He added: “Undoubtedly, His Highness the Amir’s visit will propel our bilateral relations to new heights. The people of both countries will cherish the memories of this visit for years to come.”

Some of the key milestones in Qatar and Finland’s relations included the establishment of political consultations, which saw their second round in May.

The year 2016 witnessed the inauguration of Qatar Airways flights from Doha to Helsinki. The Qatari flag carrier had also announced a codeshare agreement with Finnair at the time.

Amir’s Europe tour

Qatar’s amir embarked on his three-stop tour in Europe on Monday, which included Sweden, Norway and Finland. The Qatari leader’s accompanying delegation included Minister of State for International Cooperation Lolwah Al-Khater.

Discussions in all three countries focused on bilateral relations and the latest regional and international developments, particularly in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank.

In Sweden, his first stop, Sheikh Tamim met Swedish King Carl XVI Gustav, Queen Silvia, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, and foreign minister Tobias Billstrom.

According to Qatar’s news agency (QNA), the visit saw the signing of memoranda of understanding and a letter of intent for military cooperation.

One MoU covered political consultations, another entailed cooperation in the field of peace and reconciliation, and a third in the field of humanitarian and development cooperation.

A fourth MoU covered the field of land transport and logistics services, and another was related to cooperation in the field of social development and family support.

The Qatar Chamber and the Swedish Trade and Invest Council also signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at enhancing bilateral investment cooperation and enabling Qatari companies to explore and invest in Sweden.

In Norway, Sheikh Tamim met King Harald V and Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store.

According to QNA, two MoU’s were signed in Oslo, including one over military cooperation and another in the field of peace and reconciliation.

They also signed additional clauses to a 2010 agreement on avoiding double taxation and preventing fiscal evasion, though QNA did not provide further details on the matter.