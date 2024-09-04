Qatar’s amir visit to Norway ‘highlights longstanding, strong’ relations

In a statement to Doha News earlier, Norway’s non-resident ambassador to Qatar, Olav Myklebust, said Oslo was “honoured” to receive Sheikh Tamim in the country.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani landed in Norway on Tuesday following his visit to Sweden as part of a three-stop tour in Europe in a bid to strengthen Doha’s ties with the region.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store welcomed Sheikh Tamim in Oslo upon his arrival by holding a dinner banquet before they held bilateral discussions on Wednesday. Sheikh Tamim was accompanied by an official Qatari delegation, including Minister of State for International Cooperation Lolwah Al-Khater.

Sheikh Tamim also met King Harald V of Norway on Wednesday at the Royal Palace in Oslo.

“Aspects of cooperation between the two friendly countries were discussed and ways to enhance and develop them, especially in the fields of investment, economy, energy and international cooperation,” the Amiri Diwan said in a statement.

Other topics both countries tapped into included “regional and international issues of common interest, especially the latest developments in the situation in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories”.

The discussions took place amid ongoing efforts by Qatar, alongside Egypt and the United States, in hopes of reaching a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and a captives release deal between Israel and Hamas.

In a statement to Doha News earlier, Norway’s non-resident ambassador to Qatar, Olav Myklebust, said Oslo was “honoured” to receive Sheikh Tamim in the country.

“The visit highlights the longstanding and strong bilateral relationship between our countries. High-level visits of this kind have an important catalysing effect for cooperation. I believe the visit will highlight the valuable benefits of trade and interaction between our two countries and strengthen further cooperation,” Myklebust said.

“Our countries share a similar approach to mediation and facilitation, and we actively contribute to conflict resolution. By strengthening our cooperation to promote peace we can achieve even better results,” he added.

According to figures by Qatar’s state news agency (QNA), Doha and Oslo’s trade rose to around QAR 1.3bn (around $356m) in 2023, marking a 80 percent increase when compared to 2022.

Figures last updated in 2022 by the Observatory of Economic Complexity (OEC) pointed out that Norway’s exports to Qatar witnessed an annual rate of 41.4 percent between 2017-2022.

In separate comments to QNA on Wednesday, the CEO of Norway’s Kongsberg Defense and Aerospace Company, Geir Haoy, highlighted his country’s interest in strengthening cooperation with Qatar.

“Kongsberg shares interest with the State of Qatar in technological innovations, as well as its efforts to continue cooperation and development in other sectors, such as energy, security, and defense as well as the maritime sector,” he said.

Norway’s State Secretary for Foreign Affairs Andreas Motzfeldt Kravik separately told QNA that the amir’s visit would pave the way for further cooperation in defence, trade and peace reconciliation.