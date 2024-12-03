Qatar’s Amir engages in busy day of diplomacy and meetings during official visit to UK

Sheikh Tamim was last in the UK in May 2023 where he attended King Charles’ coronation following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in September 2022.

The United Kingdom welcomed the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and his wife, Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani, on Tuesday as they commenced their two-day state visit to London.

The Prince and Princess of Wales greeted Sheikh Tamim and Sheikha Jawaher on behalf of King Charles III at their residence in London ahead of the ceremonial welcome at the Horse Guards Parade.

مراسم استقبال رسمية لسمو الأمير المفدى وسمو الشيخة جواهر حرم سمو الأمير في ساحة حرس الخيل الملكية في العاصمة لندن. #قطر #بريطانيا https://t.co/a8UxSnONqk pic.twitter.com/OXHD6sk8iQ — الديوان الأميري (@AmiriDiwan) December 3, 2024

The Qatari and British royals then headed to Buckingham Palace in a carriage procession where they were received by the Guard of Honour.

Queen Camilla greeted the Amir and Sheikha Jawaher at the Palace, but has reportedly told guests that she will be missing several parts of the official ceremonies due to a “post viral fatigue” from a form of pneumonia.

The Amir then presented King Charles with a handcrafted table inspired by Qatari architecture.

The King also gifted Sheikh Tamim an intricately woven Afghan prayer mat and a handmade wooden stand for a Quran, the BBC reported. Sheikh Tamim also received the Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the Bath from the King, the highest British military order.

A private lunch at Buckingham Palace later took place before the Amir and Sheikha Jawaher visited a special exhibition in the Picture Gallery where artefacts from the Royal Collection relating to Qatar were displayed, the Royal Family’s website said in a statement.

The statement added that the first day of the visit will end with a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace.

Sheikh Tamim was last in the UK in May 2023 where he attended King Charles’ coronation following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in September 2022.

One of the outcomes of the Amir’s current visit included a joint agreement between Doha and London to double their joint humanitarian funding to £79.4m ($100m).

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy had announced the major agreement in a statement earlier, where he said the funding is aimed at providing humanitarian assistance globally.

Meetings between business leaders, investors and diplomats are also scheduled to take place at Mansion House on Wednesday, the statement added.