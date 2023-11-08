Qatar’s Al Duhail eliminated after Al-Nassr powers through in AFC Champions League

Al Duhail have now been officially eliminated from the tournament.

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr managed to secure a 3-2 win over Al-Duhail in the AFC Champions League match on Tuesday, pushing the Qatari team to an early elimination from the tournament.

Anderson Talisca’s hat trick gave the Saudi side a stunning victory despite the absence of famed captain Cristiano Ronaldo who was rested for the match.

Al Nassr needed just one point from the two remaining games to reach the knockout stage of the AFC Champions League.

Now maintaining their 100 percent record in this season’s tournament, Al-Nassr has their Brazillian midfielder to thank for securing a hat trick just close to an hour into the match.

36,528 in attendance today 👏



The stars of the Saudi League are directly leading to an increase in average attendance in Asian football too, love to see it!#DUHvNSR | #ACL pic.twitter.com/wPW9F3jed1 — Fayad (@mofayadd) November 7, 2023

Talisca equalised the match in the 27th minute and then added a second ten minutes later after the Qatari side got an early start.

Former Liverpool and Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho put the team ahead after eight minutes in front of a home crowd of 36,528 fans at Khalifa International Stadium.

Coutinho nailed in the second goal from a penalty kick in the 80th minute, but the lack of support from his teammates allowed Talisca to level the match.

Qatar fan favorite Michael Olunga failed to secure a header that could have extended Al-Duhail’s lead.

The match ended with a frustrating result for Al Duhail. Newly appointed head coach Christophe Galtier voiced his disappointment and called out the team for their lack of organisation on the pitch.

“The match was difficult, even though we started well and succeeded in scoring first, but after that, poor organisation appeared on the field, and we should have been more organised, protect the ball, and position the players well, but there was poor spread,” the former sacked Paris Saint-Germain coach said in a press conference.

Al Duhail has now exited the tournament with just one point from four matches in the group stages.