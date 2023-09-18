Qatar’s Al Annabi prepare for Asian Cup with tournament in Jordan

The tournament will be the penultimate preparation for Qatar before the Asian Cup, with the World Cup qualifiers scheduled to take place in November.

Qatar’s national team is gearing up to participate in a tournament next month that will include hosts Jordan, Iraq and Iran.

Led by manager Carlos Queiroz, Al-Annabi will play Gulf Cup champions Iraq on October 13, while Jordan host Queiroz’s former side Iran, whom Queiroz formerly managed in three World Cups, on the same day.

The two winners will then face each other on October 17 while the losers will participate in a play off match for third place. All the matches will be held in the capital, at Amman International Stadium, with a capacity of over 17,000.

The tournament will be the penultimate preparation for Qatar before the Asian Cup, with the World Cup qualifiers scheduled to take place in November.

Despite Qatar’s disappointing performances in the World Cup, the team will be looking to redeem themselves, and match their stellar campaign in the previous edition of the Asian Cup, held in the UAE, where they were crowned champions.