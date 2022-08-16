Qatar’s Al Ahrak to miss out on his first ever World Cup after injury

Qatar’s national team will participate in this year’s World cup for the fist time ever.

Qatar midfielder Abdullah Al Ahrak has been left devastated after a cruciate ligament injury ruled him out of playing in his first ever World Cup.

In a tweet on Monday, the Qatar Football Association shared the unfortunate news of the midfielder and stated that Al Ahrak will be sidelined for nine months.

باذن الله 💪🏽 https://t.co/phcpwu3bOU — Abdullah Al Ahrak (@AbdullahAlahrak) August 15, 2022

In light of the news, the 25-year-old has commented on his injury by tweeting out, “God willing.”

Al Ahrak is considered one of the leading offensive midfielders on team Qatar.

While Al Ahrak’s will be missed at the international event, he will also miss out on the local scene, sitting out of the 2023/2024 QNB Stars League season with his club Al-Duhail.

Team Qatar’s roster remains healthy and will hopefully continue to do as there are less than 100 days to their opener against Ecuador on 20 November at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Ecuador coach Gustavo Alfaro said the opening match against Qatar will be approached like a final as it’s a privilege for his team to play in the FIFA World Cup opener.

Qatar will see the world’s biggest footballing tournament come to the Middle East for the first time ever.