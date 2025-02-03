Qatar’s 15-member squad set to compete in Asian Winter Games

Qatar is set to be represented by 15 athletes across four disciplines at the Winter Games in Harbin, China.

Qatar’s Olympic Committee has rolled out the final list of athletes set to represent the country at the Asian Winter Games 2025 set to begin later this week.

This year’s event marks the ninth edition of the Winter Games and will be held in China’s Harbin from February 7 to 14.

The Gulf nation will be represented by 15 athletes, who will compete across four disciplines in the winter event, which includes 11 different disciplines of six sports.

The curling team, consisting of 12 members, will kick off proceedings on February 4, three days ahead of the opening ceremony.

فريق الأدعم المشارك في دورة الألعاب الآسيوية الشتوية – هاربين 2025 ❄️



كل التوفيق لأبطالنا 🇶🇦



Team Qatar at the Asian Winter Games – Harbin 2025 ❄️



Team Qatar at the Asian Winter Games – Harbin 2025 ❄️

Wishing our team the best of luck 🇶🇦

The curling team includes a mix of experience and youth with the likes of youngsters Mohammed Hassan Al-Naimi and Aldana Ahmed Al-Fahad, who showed promise at the Youth Winter Olympics last year, making it to the squad.

The duo had previously secured the highest position among West Asian countries in the World Championship in Finland’s Luhia in December 2022.

Abdulrahman Al-Yafei and Ahmed Al-Fahad, part of the Qatari squad that secured the nation’s first-ever win at a top World Curling Federation event in 2017 against Kazakhstan, have travelled to China for the games.

Making it to the squad are also the duo of Mubaraka Al-Abdullah and Nasser Al-Yafei, who defeated Saudi Arabia in the World Mixed Doubles Championship 2019 to secure Qatar’s first-ever win in the event.

The curling squad has an equal number of male and female players for this edition.

Qatar will be represented by one athlete each in snowboarding, short-track speed skating, and ski mountaineering.

Khalifa El-Magarmid, who recently competed in the World Championships, will be the sole Qatari athlete in Ski Mountaineering, while Mohammed Al-Abdulla and Mohammed Al-Kuwari will lead the charge in Short Track Speed Skating and Snowboarding respectively.

Qatar made its debut in the winter edition of the Asian Games in 2011 and this year’s event will mark its third participation.

This year’s event will see a record 1,275 athletes from 34 Asian countries compete as winter games return for the first time since 2017.

Qatar’s roster for Winter Asian Games 2025

Curling: Abdulrahman Al-Yafei, Ahmed Al-Fahad, Nasser Al-Yafei, Mubarak Al-Marri, Mohammed Al-Nuaimi, Naif Al-Rumaihi, Aldana Al-Fahad, Sarah Al-Qaet, Fatima Al-Fahad, Haseena Al-Fahad, Mubaraka Al-Abdullah, Amna Al-Qaet

Short Track Speed Skating: Mohammed Al-Abdullah

Snow Skiing: Mohammed Al-Kuwari

Snow Mountain Skiing: Khalifa El-Magarmid