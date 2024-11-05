Qataris vote in country’s second constitutional referendum

Qatari authorities have provided a smooth voting process for citizens by providing them the ability to vote at polling stations or online using the Metrash 2 app.

Qatari citizens flocked to the polls early on Tuesday to cast their votes in the country’s second constitutional amendment referendum, marking a major chapter in Qatar’s political landscape.

Under Decree No. 87 of 2024 by the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, all citizens aged 18 and above are eligible to vote at any of the 28 designated polling stations, which will remain open from 7:00am until 7:00pm.

According to the Ministry of Interior, 51 percent of citizens have cast their vote as of 11am.

The full results will be announced within 24 hours after the voting closes.

سمو الأمير المفدى يشارك أبناء شعبه الوفي، في الاستفتاء العام على مشروع التعديلات الدستورية على الدستور الدائم للبلاد، ويدلي بصوته بمقر اللجنة الـ15 في براحة مشيرب. https://t.co/IWCrAeIUze pic.twitter.com/eHKtKPcIJ9 — الديوان الأميري (@AmiriDiwan) November 5, 2024

Citizens are voting on 14 articles in the constitution, including a proposal to appoint members of the Shura Council instead of holding elections. This is the second such vote following the first referendum in 2003, leading to the establishment of the Constitution on June 8, 2004.

Qatar’s Amir cast his vote at the polling station in Barahat Msheireb, followed shortly by Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation and the Amir’s mother, as well as Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani, also participated in the referendum.

Other members of the Qatari royal families included the founder and Chairperson of Qatar Museums Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al Thani, and Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani, the Vice-Chairperson and CEO of Qatar Foundation.

Also casting their votes were Qatar’s Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, who is also Chairman of the General Referendum Committee, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, Khaled bin Mohammed Al Attiyah.

Qatari authorities have provided a smooth voting process for citizens by providing them the ability to vote at polling stations or online using the Metrash 2 app. Qataris can vote either by paper ballot or electronically at the digital stations using their identification cards.

عدسة #قنا ترصد توافد المواطنين على مقار الاستفتاء للإدلاء بأصواتهم على مشروع التعديلات الدستورية

#قطر #استفتاء_2024 pic.twitter.com/tsYJnLTLok — وكالة الأنباء القطرية (@QatarNewsAgency) November 5, 2024

The polling stations include malls and stadiums across the country, providing citizens with easy access to vote.

Doha News spoke to Qatari voters at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan, who praised the Amir for ensuring the participation of citizens rather than taking the decision alone.

“This is the second [constitutional amendment] and the first time since the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani came into rule in 2013,” said one Qatari citizen, who declined to give his name.

“He could have changed the Constitution on his own without returning to the people, but for the sake of justice, which is very admirable, he shared this responsibility with his people.”

One Qatari who voted online also shared his thoughts on the matter with Doha News.

Khalifa, a university student who only wanted to be known by his first name, said that while the referendum may reduce certain aspects of public representation, it also reflects the “deep-rooted commitment of our citizens to our society and leadership”.

“I view this referendum as a crucial opportunity for public engagement, ensuring that the voices of our people are duly acknowledged,” he said.

“These amendments are designed to strengthen social cohesion within Qatari society and to introduce reforms that resonate with the evolving aspirations of our populace.”