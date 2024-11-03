Everything you need to know about Qatar’s constitutional referendum 2024

Qatari nationals will be able to vote in favor or against amendments to various articles of Qatar’s National Constitution on Tuesday.

Qatari nationals over the age of 18 will be lining up at the polling stations to vote in the nation’s constitutional amendment referendum on Tuesday, .

The referendum will decide the future of Qatar’s Constitution. Nationals will be asked to vote in favor or against text amendments to Articles (1), (7), (13), (74), (77), (80), (81), (83), (86), (103), (104), (114), (117), and (150) of the Permanent Constitution of the State of Qatar.

The votes will also decide the fate of the additions of Article (75 bis), Article (125/final paragraph), and the removal of Articles (78), (79), and (82) of the Constitution.

Voting will begin on Tuesday from 7am to 7pm. Qatari nationals will be asked yes or no questions only.

Qatar’s Council of Ministers Secretariat General announced on Sunday that Qatari employees will be permitted early dismissal on Tuesday to cast their vote in the constitutional amendments referendum, “provided it does not impede on operations, to grant everyone the opportunity to participate in the draft constitutional amendments referendum.”

Votes will include nationals both in Qatar and abroad. Multiple designated paper polling stations and electronic polling stations have been set up across Qatar.

Those who choose to vote physically can do so via paper ballot or electronically using iPads. Voters must have either a digital copy of physical copy of their Qatar ID. The General Referendum Committee, chaired by Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, will facilitate the voting process.

Remote voting will also be available via the Metrash2 app for those in and outside the gulf state.

Results are expected to be announced 24 hours after the polling ends and votes will be counted by a responsible committee.

The history of Qatar’s constitution

The first referendum on the Draft Permanent Constitution was in 2003, which witnessed a large turnout of 96.6 percent. Qatar’s Constitution was then established on June 8, 2004.

On October 15, Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani called for a second referendum for citizens to vote on a proposal to appoint members of the Shura Council instead of electing them, three years after the first legislative elections took place.

In 2021, the public voted for 30 out of 45 members, with the Amir selecting the remaining 15 members.

On Thursday, Sheikh Tamim issued Decree No. 87 of 2024, inviting all citizens aged 18 and over to take part in the general referendum on the Constitutional amendments.