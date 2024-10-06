Qatari Prime and Foreign Minister receives French counterpart amid continued tensions in Lebanon and Gaza

Jean-Noël Barrot’s Doha visit comes as part of a regional tour aimed at addressing the ongoing Israeli aggression in Lebanon and Gaza.



The Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs has met his French counterpart in Doha on Saturday, as tensions in Lebanon and Gaza continue amid Israel’s indiscriminate military operations.



During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Jean-Noël Barrot discussed developments in the Gaza Strip and occupied Palestinian territories as well as de-escalating tensions in Lebanon, the Qatari Foreign Ministry reported.



“Hostilities must cease and civilians must be protected,” Barrot said in a statement. The French diplomat added that Sheikh Mohammed is a “key regional player” as efforts continue to de-escalate hostilities in Lebanon and Gaza.



Last week, following a telephone call with Najib Mikati, the Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister, and Joseph Aoun, Commander of the Lebanese Armed Forces, Sheikh Mohammed affirmed in a statement that Qatari solidarity remains with the Lebanese people and Qatar will continue to provide support in the wake of ongoing Israeli aggression.



As incursions by Israel’s army in Lebanon continue, Firas Abiad, the Lebanese Health Minister, said during a press conference last week that as many as 1,974 people have been killed since the attacks began.



Meanwhile, as Israel’s war on Gaza approaches a grim one-year milestone, the latest figures from the United Nations’ humanitarian office report that Israeli bombardment has killed at least 41,689 people in the enclave and injured 96,625 more.

“De-escalation is possible,” Barrot said during the first leg of his regional tour, which started earlier on Saturday in Riyadh. He was received by Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, the Saudi Foreign Minister, to discuss regional developments.



Barrot’s tour and remarks coincide with that of Emmanuel Macron, President of France. During his interview with France Inter, Macron said that a “political solution” to tensions in the Middle East should be a priority. The French president also said that arms sales for fighting in Gaza should be halted.



“France doesn’t ship any (arms to Israel),” Macron added.



This follows Amnesty’s French division calling on Macron and his American counterpart, President Joe Biden, in June to stop arming the Israeli government.



Last year alone, the French media outlet, Mediapart, reports that France supplied Israel with $33m worth of military equipment, according to a parliamentary defence military report the outlet obtained.



Barrot’s tour will end in Israel this Monday, as reported by Al Jazeera.