Qatar backs Macron’s call to stop delivering weapons to Israel

Doha has welcomed the French president’s statement of halting weapons sale to Israel, saying its actions pose threats to regional and international security.

Qatar has expressed its support for French President Emmanuel Macron’s call to suspend arms deliveries to Israel amid its ongoing war on the Gaza Strip, joining the rising international demand for peace and humanitarian protection.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Macron’s appeal is in line with international efforts to promote peace.

“The French call is consistent with the resolutions of the Security Council, the General Assembly of the United Nations, and the International Court of Justice that called for an immediate ceasefire in the Strip,” the ministry stated.

It emphasised the need for “full protection for civilians and civilian objects,” as well as the importance of ensuring unhindered humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The ministry also reiterated its commitment to urging the international community to take decisive action to compel Israel to halt its military aggressions in Gaza and Lebanon, stating that these actions pose a “serious threat to regional and international security.”

‘Sacrificing a civilian population’

Macron made his statement during an interview with France Inter that aired on Saturday.

“The priority is that we return to a political solution, that we stop delivering weapons to carry out fighting in Gaza,” he said.

“France is not delivering any,” he added.

This statement comes as Israel continues to bombard Gaza and Lebanon, resulting in more than 41,689 people killed in Gaza and over 2,036 deaths in Lebanon.

Macron warned against allowing Lebanon to “become a new Gaza”.

“The Lebanese people cannot, in turn, be sacrificed,” he said.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, France has not exported significant arms to Israel in recent years but has provided components for weaponry.

During a summit for French-speaking leaders in Paris, Macron criticised the United States, Israel’s largest arms supplier.

“If we call for a ceasefire, consistency is to not provide weapons of war,” he said. “And I think that those who provide them cannot every day call for a ceasefire alongside us and continue to supply them.”

The U.S. has supplied more than $3bn in military aid annually to Israel, making it the largest recipient of military assistance from Washington since World War II.

Macron argued that terrorism should not be combated by “sacrificing a civilian population”.

“I regret that Prime Minister Netanyahu made a different choice and took on this responsibility, in particular ground operations on Lebanese territory,” he said.

Netanyahu hit back at Macron’s statement, and criticised Western leaders calling for an arms embargo on Israel.

“As Israel fights the forces of barbarism led by Iran, all civilised countries should be standing firmly by Israel’s side,” the Israeli prime minister said.

“Israel will win with or without their support, but their shame will continue long after the war is won,” he added.

Macron’s office responded by stating that France remains a “steadfast friend of Israel,” and described Netanyahu’s reaction as “excessive and detached from the friendship between France and Israel”.