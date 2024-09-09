Qatari Olympic Committee officials elected to key roles in Olympic Council of Asia

Sheikha Asma bint Thani Al Thani, the first Arab to scale two 8,000-metre peaks without oxygen, is among the Qatari appointees.



The Qatari Olympic Committee (QOC) has announced the appointment of three of its Qatari officials to key positions in the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA).

Jassim bin Rashid Al Buenain, the QOC’s Secretary General and president of the Qatar Football Association, was appointed as the OCA’s Vice President for the 2030 Asian Games. Thani bin Abdulrahman Al Kuwari, the QOC’s Second Vice President, was elected as the body’s Vice President, representing West Asia.



Meanwhile, Sheikha Asma bint Thani Al Thani, the QOC’s Director of Marketing and International Cooperation, was named Vice Chair of the OCA’s Gender Equality Committee.



The royal, who made history as the first Qatari woman to scale Mount Everest in 2022, is also the first Arab to climb two 8,000-metre peaks without oxygen support.

The appointments were confirmed during the 44th OCA General Assembly held in New Delhi on Sunday.

A Qatari delegation led by Mohammed Yousef Al Mana, QOC’s First Vice President, participated in discussions. Al Kuwari, Al Buenain, Sheikha Asma and Sheikh Khalifa bin Khalid Al Thani, the QOC’s Director of Sports, were also part of the delegation.



The agenda included the election of the OCA’s President and Vice Presidents for the regions of East, Southeast, South, Central and West Asia.

Also on Sunday, the QOC reports that Dahlan Al Hamad, the president of the Asian Athletics Association, was appointed Vice Chair of the OCA’s International Federations/Asian Federations Relations Committee.