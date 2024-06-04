Qatar’s mountaineer Sheikha Asma celebrated for historic Arab feat 

A record-setting athlete, Sheikha Asma became the first Qatari woman to summit Mount Everest.

Sheikha Asma bint Thani al-Thani has been honoured by the head of the Qatar Olympic Committee for becoming the first Arab to climb two 8,000 metre summits without oxygen support.

“I am beyond humbled and overflowing with gratitude to be honored by His Excellency Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, President of the Qatar Olympic Committee and the QOC family,” Asma wrote on her social media accounts on Monday.

Asma climbed Lhotse, the fourth-highest mountain on the planet that sits on the border between Tibet and Nepal.

“Standing here as the only Arab and the first Arab to conquer two 8000-metre peaks without oxygen fills me with immense pride and joy,” the Qatari mountaineer wrote.

“This journey has been one of relentless determination, resilience, and faith. Each step was a testament to the power of perseverance and the human spirit.”

Positioned in the Himalayas, Lhotse is known for its rocky and icy fronts, making it one of the most challenging mountains to climb.

Having already carved a household name for herself in the mountaineering world, Sheikha Asma’s latest adventure piles on the several feats she has accomplished.

Rising 8,849 metres above sea level, Sheikha Asma became the first Qatari woman to climb Mount Everest in 2022.

“As I pushed my limits and struggled to reach the top, I couldn’t help but think of the millions of refugees who embark on dangerous journeys to reach safety,” Asma said at the time.

After Mount Everest, Asma climbed Denali, the highest summit in North America. A month later, she took on K2, the second-highest peak in the world.