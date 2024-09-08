Qatar wins four gold medals at the World Skydiving Championship

The gold medal won by the accuracy landing team brought Qatar’s total to four golds, adding to the three previously secured in the canopy formation category.

Qatar won four gold medals at the World Air Sports Federation (FAI)’s World Championships that was hosted by Czechia’s Prostejov in the first week of September.

Qatar won three golds in events across the Canopy Formation category and bagged solitary gold in male Style and Accuracy landing in the six-day tournament.

On September 4, the accuracy landing team, consisting of Abdulaziz Al-Hajjaji, Khalid Shajea, Eid Al-Rowaili, Mohammed Al-Marri, and Mohammed Al-Attas, scored 27 points to win the gold, marking Qatar’s sole medal in that event. Khalid Shajea narrowly missed the podium in the singles competition.

Qatar then opened with a gold early in the canopy formation category, courtesy of a stellar performance from the experienced skydiving team of Abdullah Hani Alraeesi, Abdullah Saqr Al Ali, Saleh Salem Al Kuwari, Hassan Ali Al Malki, Saeed Salem Al Kuwari, and Khalid Hussain Al Yafei.

The 4-way rotation team scored 163 points, comfortably beating challenging sides from the United States in the canopy formation category.

The second gold in Canopy Formation came from the 2-way sequence event, where Abdulaziz Al Abdullah, Salman Al-Sharshani, Abdullah Alnabit, and Ahmad Alyafei achieved 234 points. Qatar’s second team placed sixth in this event with 136 points.

Qatar’s 4-way sequence team then brought home the last gold, scoring 95 to edge France by just a point.

The team of Rashid Al-Marri, Abdulnasser Jaaran, Abdulaziz Al-Kurbi, Ali Salem Al-Marri, Shamsan Al-Mannai, and Ali Faisal Al-Marri completed a stunning comeback in the last round, scoring 12 points to climb to the top of the table.

All the teams participating teams were formed by the Qatar Air Sports Committee in collaboration with the country’s Special Forces.

Jassim bin Ali Al Attiyah, the chairman of the Qatari Air Sports Committee, praised the team’s domination on the world stage.

“Qatar’s air sports champions are accustomed to being on the winners’ podium,” he said in a statement cited by Qatar News Agency. “And that with every win, our ambitions continue to rise.”

Qatar was one of the 27 nations at the championships, with the 2024 edition seeing more than 300 athletes competing across both male and female categories, according to the organisers.