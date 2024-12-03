Qatari, Iranian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional issues

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has underscored the urgent need for regional collaboration to combat the spread of insecurity and terrorism, as conflicts intensify in Syria and Gaza.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has received a phone call from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday during which they exchanged views on regional and international issues as well as bilateral relations.

President Pezeshkian highlighted the increasing activity of terrorist groups in northern Syria, asserting, “The proliferation of insecurity and terrorism does not serve the interests of any country”.

He emphasised that the responsibility to address such threats lies within the region, warning against reliance on external powers.

The Iranian leader commended Qatar’s mediation efforts in the Middle East, particularly its pivotal role in addressing the humanitarian and political crisis in Gaza.

He expressed hope for strengthened collaboration between Iran and Qatar.

“We believe the Zionist regime does not want Muslim nations to live in peace and tranquility. This highlights the necessity of promoting unity among the Islamic Ummah,” Pezeshkian said.

The conversation also touched on Iran and Qatar’s bilateral relations, with Pezeshkian reaffirming commitments to agreements reached during his recent visit to Doha.

He announced the upcoming visit of a high-level Iranian economic delegation to Qatar, aiming to advance the implementation of these agreements.

Qatar’s Amir echoed Iran’s sentiments on fostering regional stability.

“We believe that the current situation in Syria demonstrates that stability and security can only be achieved through dialogue and a political solution,” he said.

He expressed Qatar’s readiness to support peace in Syria, emphasising the importance of preserving the country’s territorial integrity.