Qatar and Turkey discuss developments in Gaza, Syria

Qatar and Türkiye have discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip, where Israel has escalated its devastating military campaign, as well as the situation in Syria, where opposition forces have launched an offensive since the weekend.

The discussions took place over the phone on Sunday between Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

“During the call, they discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations, as well as the latest developments in Gaza, Occupied Palestinian territories, and Syria,” Qatar’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

Israel has persisted in its genocide on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, while rejecting all attempts at reaching a comprehensive ceasefire.

Within more than a year, Israel has killed at least 44,466 Palestinians in the blockaded territory. The figure shared by Palestine’s health ministry is an undercount of the actual death toll with thousands still trapped under the rubbles.

Qatar, alongside Egypt, had assumed a critical mediation role since the onset of the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip. Mediation efforts stalled since the expiration of a week-long truce deal on December 1, 2023.

The Gulf state has also hosted the Hamas political office since 2012 at the United States’ request for mediation purposes.

On November 9, Qatar announced that its mediation stalled until both sides show a willingness to negotiate. Last month, outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden said that he was making “another push” with Qatar, Egypt and Türkiye for a captives release and a ceasefire deal in the Gaza Strip.

“Over the coming days, the United States will make another push with Türkiye, Egypt, Qatar, Israel, and others to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza with the hostages released and the end to the war without Hamas in power,” Biden told the press at the White House on November 26.

Developments in Syria

Meanwhile, Syria has been witnessing significant developments since the weekend when opposition forces advanced into the northwestern city of Aleppo.

The opposition forces, led by Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham, forced the Syrian regime’s forces to withdraw from the area, with ongoing efforts to advance towards the northern city of Hama.

The groups also include factions backed by Türkiye, including the Syrian National Army which has operated in northern Syria.

On Sunday, Syrian forces, controlled by the Bashar Al-Assad regime, with Russia’s backing launched counterattacks on Aleppo and the opposition-controlled city of Idlib.

Russia had intervened militarily in Syria in 2015, years into the war led by the Assad regime in 2011 after violently cracking down on pro-democracy protests.

The latest events in Syria also marked the most intense fighting northwestern Syria has witnessed since 2020, when Assad’s forces captured areas that were previously controlled by the opposition.

At the time, Türkiye and Russia agreed to a ceasefire deal following numerous talks.

On Monday, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi visited Türkiye where he met his Turkish counterpart. In a press conference in Istanbul, Fidan noted that the developments are a result of issues that have not been resolved over the past 13 years.

“It would be wrong to explain recent developments in Syria with foreign intervention,” Fidan told the press. “The latest developments show the need for Damascus to reconcile with its people and the opposition.”