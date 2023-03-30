Qatar wraps up hajj candidate screening for 2023 pilgrimage

Those who were approved were sent an SMS informing them of their status and requesting them to register with approved hajj campaign offices.

Qatari authorities completed the electronic screening of hajj candidates for this year, The Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs announced on Wednesday

The deadline for registration with the Department of hajj and Umrah Affairs was 12 March 2023.

The department has given priority to Qataris and residents who have not previously performed hajj, the elderly, and those whose applications were not approved in the past. The selection process focused on the primary pilgrim, ensuring that they meet all the necessary criteria.

In a statement, the department highlighted the importance of ensuring that all hajj candidates meet the necessary requirements, including health, security, and financial obligations.

The department said it has worked to ensure that all approved applicants can embark on their journey to perform hajj in a safe and secure environment.

The statement added that all approved applicants will receive an SMS informing them of their approval status and requesting them to register with one of the approved hajj campaign offices.

Once registered, they will need to complete the required procedures, including signing a contract with the campaign office. The approvals are valid for a period of one week only, during which candidates must complete all necessary procedures.

To ensure that all hajj candidates have access to the necessary support and guidance, the ministry has been working closely with licensed Qatari hajj campaign owners.

In February, Awqaf Minister Ghanem bin Shaheen bin Ghanem Al Ghanim held a meeting with these owners to provide full support for them and the country’s pilgrims.

Hajj requirements for this year

Per new regulations announced by the Saudi kingdom earlier this year, those who wish to perform hajj must have completed both doses of the Covid-19 vaccination.

All pilgrims must state the dates of their first and second vaccinations and include documentation of their immunisations as part of their application.

Additionally, they must have been vaccinated against meningococcal disease and received the seasonal influenza shot, according to the guidelines issued by the ministry. It also emphasised that pilgrims should not have any acute chronic illnesses or infectious diseases to ensure the safety of all participants.

Adding companions to the hajj pilgrimage is not possible after the hajj fees have been paid, it added.