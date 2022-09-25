Qatar World Cup goes digital with FIFA data analysis app for players

Qatar’s upcoming winter tournament will be the most digital World Cup ever, as FIFA announced that all players will receive access to their performance statistics through a digital application.

The app was initiated to be developed after the players union, FIFPRO, received feedback from its footballers.

Surveys revealed that players wanted details of their on-field individual performances, and the application is set to do that for the very first time.

All players of the qualified 32 teams will have everyday access to the application, and comprehensive updates will appear after each match.

The app is a significant step in providing equal access to teams regardless of financial backing, as all squads will have the same opportunity to access such information.

“This player-centric development is based on direct feedback from the players and is another great example of how FIFA is using technology to the best of its potential by improving the football experience for the key actors on the pitch,” said Johannes Holzmueller, FIFA Director of Football Technology & Innovation.

Qatar’s stadiums will be provided a tracking system that follows players’ movement, including the distance they cover at various speed points.

The app will also embed a video showcasing key moments for players involved in a play.

Player possession of the ball and receiving locations on the pitch can also be demonstrated within the application.

Photos of footballers can be shared on social media, along with the player’s match stats.

The production of the application is one of the goals of FIFA’s 2020-2023 Vision is to harness technology to best serve football, players, and the beautiful game.

The date of the application has yet to be revealed, but it can be expected to roll out as there are less than 60 days to Qatar’s extravaganza.