Qatar wins six medals at Arab Junior Athletics Championship

Young Al Annabis secured podium places in the pole vault, discus, solo running and medley relay race.

Qatar’s junior team clinched six medals in the 10th Arab Junior Athletics Championship, surpassing their performance from the previous edition in Tunisia, where they earned five medals.

The junior Al Annabis (the Maroons) clinched two golds, two silvers, and two bronze medals to cap off this year’s tournament, which was held from September 11 to 15 in Saudi Arabia’s Taif city.

Zakaria Ibrahim won gold in the pole vault event to secure Qatar’s first gold, followed by Mohammed Mohammed’s win in the discus throw event.

Hamad Al-Sultan secured the silver medal in the same event as Ibrahim.

Runner Osama Mohammed won the other silver medal for Qatar in the 400-metre solo race.

Two bronze medals came in racing events with Mubarak Saeed taking the third position in the 800-metre category, and the Qatari team securing a podium finish in the medley relay race.

Qatar’s medley relay racing team (right). (QNA)

This year’s event saw Saudi Arabia welcome 241 athletes from 18 participating Arab countries under the age of 20.

The hosts secured third place with a total of 21 medals, including six golds. They were surpassed by Algeria, who finished with 18 medals and seven golds, while Morocco topped the table with an impressive 31 medals, 10 of which were gold.