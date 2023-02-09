Qatar urges world powers to ensure ‘sustainable, peaceful’ use of outer space

The Gulf nation is partnering with NASA to launch a specialised scientific satellite to study climate and its effects.

Qatar has called on all nations, particularly those with greater capabilities in the field, to commit to using outer space for a sustainable and peaceful purpose.

In a statement made before the 60th session of the Scientific and Technical Subcommittee of the United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space, the Gulf nation said counties need to reaffirm their commitments and carry out their space activities in accordance with international law and rules, and regulations.

The session is currently taking place in Vienna, with Jamal bin Abdulrahman Al Jaber, Acting Charge d’Affaires of Qatar’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations and International Organizations, representing the nation.

Qatar’s steps towards sustainable space use

Prior to the session, Qatar asserted that the international community’s worries about the possibility of the arms race spreading to space, especially given the growing number of space-faring nations, have intensified by a current tense international environment and an escalating arms race.

Referencing Qatar’s National Vision 2030, the statement highlighted the country’s interest in developing and utilising space technology for sustainable social and economic development, training national experts in the field, and incorporating it into its national space programmes and plans.

The country also stated that Qatar University, in collaboration with international partners and with the support of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, launched the “Global Space Challenge for Sustainability” competition in September 2022.

Its main goal was to achieve a number of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030 through the use of contemporary technology and space exploration as a catalyst for the international effort to address the challenges facing the sustainability.

The business and economics department of the university is also setting up a space science innovation laboratory as the foundation for developing the space economy’s pillars.

Qatar also emphasised the crucial role played by the UN Office for Outer Space Affairs in the exploration and peaceful use of space for the advancement of science, technology, and the environment, particularly for the benefit of developing nations.

Studying climate with NASA

Additionally, the statement said Qatar and the US Space Agency “NASA” have signed a joint cooperation project to design and launch a specialised scientific satellite to study climate and its effects.

It is also set to examine groundwater resources and their properties at a depth of 50 metres below the earth’s surface, and measure the impact of rising sea levels on the desert and dry regions, which include the Arabian Peninsula and North Africa.

Other tasks that look to address climate change and promote sustainable development are also included.

According to reports, the satellite is scheduled to launch in 2025.