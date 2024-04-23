Qatar University to host international conference on sustainable development

SESRI at Qatar University organises a conference on sustainable development, aiming to translate dialogue into actionable steps by engaging experts, policymakers, and community stakeholders to address regional challenges and opportunities related to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Social and Economic Survey Research Institute (SESRI) at Qatar University (QU) has announced it will host the Economic, Social and Cultural Transformation for Sustainable Development Conference on April 24th and 25th.

The conference is committed to turning dialogue into concrete steps as it invites experts, scholars, policymakers, industry leaders, and community stakeholders to discuss the problematic challenges and opportunities of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the region.

Professor Kaltham Ali Al Ghanim, director of SESRI, said the upcoming session aims to promote and exchange information to unravel issues preventing communities from sustainable development.

“Through this conference, we seek to exchange knowledge to build flexible and adaptable communities to various challenges and transformations, to promote general stability, achieve social justice and basic services, and find suitable implementable solutions through a shared developmental roadmap that ensures international cooperation and strong partnerships between the public and private sectors and civil society,” Al Ghanim said.

The SESRI director expressed that local communities are the key to achieving SDGs.

“Through the participation of youth, local communities and active participants, we hope to enrich this conference by hosting global and local developmental experts to issue recommendations to enhance integration and strengthen common efforts towards achieving the SDGs by highlighting the most important challenges, especially educational, economic, and cultural,” Al Ghanim added.

The conference attendees will discuss other academic institutions, experts, policymakers, businesses, and youth to attain the SDGs within their spaces.

The report will be published digitally and widely shared through SESRI and QU websites and social media platforms.

It will serve as a guide for individuals and institutions to inspire their programs and initiatives.