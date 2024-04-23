Qatar’s School Robotics Competition kicks off with record participation

The 16th School Robotics Competition in Qatar, organised by the Qatar Scientific Club and supported by governmental bodies, saw a 35% increase in participation, emphasising youth talent exhibition, skill development, and technological fluency for future success.

The 16th School Robotics Competition launched on Sunday, with the participation of over 700 teams hailing from more than 200 public and private schools nationwide which marked a significant increase of 35 percent compared to the turnout in 2023.

Spearheaded by the Qatar Scientific Club (QSC) under the Ministry of Sports and Youth, and in close collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE), the event also received backing from the Social & Sport Contribution Fund (DAAM).

The inauguration witnessed a number of dignitaries, including Minister of Sports and Youth Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani and Maha Zayed Al Ruwaili, Assistant Undersecretary for Educational Affairs at MoEHE.

Al Ruwaili expressed the pivotal role of such contests in showcasing the talents of the youth: “Challenge and competition tracks are the best way to exhibit the participants’ capabilities and hone their skills.”

Executive Director of the Qatar Scientific Club and Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee Rashid Al Rahimi underlined the competition’s broader mission to bring creativity and innovation into the educational realm of Qatar.

He emphasised the transformative power of technological fluency in shaping their future trajectories.

“We have many examples and models that we are proud of from our youth who have been provided with development and empowerment opportunities in the fields of science and technology, which has a significant impact in determining their successful future path,” Al Rahimi expressed.

Al Rahimi emphasised the commitment to persist with this strategy, aligning with the Qatar Scientific Club and the Ministry of Sports and Youth’s strategic objectives and vision.

He highlighted that their ambitions extend beyond merely educating and certifying students during their academic journey. Instead, they aim to enhance their skills, empower them, and equip them with the technological expertise crucial for the future job market’s demands.