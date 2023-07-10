Qatar to play host to region’s biggest toy festival alongside Spacetoon

Featuring over 25 top toy brands, the landmark event is set to transform Doha into a toy lover’s paradise.

Qatar Tourism and Spacetoon are teaming up to debut the biggest toy festival in the region in Doha, organisers confirmed.

The extravagant ‘Qatar Toy Festival’ is not only a national premiere but also stands as the biggest toy-centric event ever held in the region.

The festival will take place at Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC) from 13 July 13 to 5 August under the engaging theme of ‘Live the Tales and Enjoy the Games.’

An incredible assortment of over 25 top-tier toy brands, including household names like Barbie, Blippi, Bluey, Cocomelon, Disney, HapeeCapee, Marvel, Fortnite, and Transformers, will be brought to life as part of the dynamic ‘Feel Summer in Qatar’ campaign by Qatar Tourism.

The 25-day toy jamboree promises a dream-come-true experience for children and families, offering a chance to meet beloved characters, immerse in interactive-themed areas such as a life-sized Monopoly board and a Barbie Dreamhouse, and shop for the most trending toys from globally acclaimed brands.

In a statement about the festival, Qatar Tourism Head of Marketing and Planning Sheikha Hessa Al Thani expressed her excitement and invited the public to take part in the event.

“We are delighted to partner with one of the region’s most popular channels to bring a world of indoor fun to families this summer in Qatar. Qatar Tourism’s ‘Feel Summer in Qatar’ campaign is designed to bring never-before-experienced events to the country and allow families to enjoy a memorable summer in Qatar,” she said.

The Qatar Toy Festival is organised into four distinct zones, or ‘islands’, catering to different interests and age groups.

These include Fancy Land for 4 to 12-year-olds, featuring Disney Princess, My Little Pony, Barbie, and Hayati Girl, along with a charming Fancy Land café. In addition, Champions Land, intended for 5 to 15-year-olds, housing Nerf, Marvel, Transformers, Beybattle Burst, Free Fire, Hot Wheels, and Fortnite.

In addition, the 2 to 6-year-old attendees will be welcomed in Cutie Pie, offering Blippi, Cocomelon, The Smurfs, Bluey, and Hyper Land. For kids aged 5 to 15, fun games like Scrabble, Race, Monopoly, Angry Birds, and Sonic the Hedgehog will be on show.

The festival promises a jam-packed schedule of over 15 live shows, starring Louna Land, Strawberry Shortcake, The Smurfs, Barney, Miraculous, Bluey, My Little Pony, and more.

Highlighting the event will be an exclusive concert by Spacetoon’s golden voice, Rasha Rizk, alongside performances by a host of celebrities and content creators from the Arab region.