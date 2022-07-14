Qatar to play Chile, Canada in World Cup warmups

This will be the first time Qatar plays against the Canadian giants.

Qatar will soon face off with Chile and Canada in a pair of friendlies scheduled for September as part of preparation for the World Cup in Qatar just two months later.

The host nation Qatar will play Canada, ranked 43rd worldwide on 23 September in Vienna before going head to head with Chile on 27 September, the Qatar Football Association announced.

The venue, however, is yet to be announced.

Canada’s Les Rouges has announced its friendly matches months in advance after the Iranian national squad refused to participate in the make-up match against Panama in June due to a small notice window of just 24 days.

They’re now scheduled to face Qatar, the current Asian Cup champion and 49th-ranked team in the world, for the first time in its history.

The Qataris made an impressive run in the CONCACAF Gold Cup last year, in which they were stopped in their tracks at the semi-finals.

Qatar drew with Panama (3-3) before winning Honduras (2-0) and El Salvador 3-2. They were then defeated 1-0 by host nation United States, ending a brilliant showcase at the 2021 Gold Cup.

The reigning AFC Asian Cup titleholders automatically qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2022 as the host nation.