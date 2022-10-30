Qatar to play at CONCACAF Gold Cup for second time in a row

Qatar’s Al-Annabi will compete in the CONCACAF Gold Cup next year in the United States, marking the team’s second appearance in the North American continental tournament.

Held from June to July of 2023, World Cup host Qatar has been invited as a guest team and will face off against teams from North America, South America, and the Caribbean.

The Gold Cup occurs every two years, with Qatar returning since debuting in the 2021 edition after dominating the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

Qatar made an impressive effort after defeating Grenada 4-0 and Honduras 2-0 in Group D of the 2021 Gold Cup contest.

Almoz Ali led the Qataris in the quarterfinals against El Salvador after netting two goals.

Midfielder Abdulaziz Hatem secured the team’s 3-2 win driving the Felix Sanchez-coached side into the semi-finals.

Facing off the United States, Gyasi Zardes’s lone goal against the Maroons sent Qatar home early.

Despite losing America, which eventually secured the tournament cup, Qatar’s campaign was viewed as victorious.

The draw for next year’s edition will take place on April 14 though with a new direction as a preliminary knockout competition will be held with teams competing for three spots.

Canada, America, and Mexico are the only three nations to have won the tournament.

Mexico retains eight titles as the leader in championships, with the US following with seven and Canada with one.