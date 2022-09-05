Qatar to open up luxury resort on Indonesia’s ‘New Bali’ island in 2024

Wanna plan your trip ahead of time? Well, keep an eye on Qatar’s latest resort in the stunning Southeast Asian country.

Qatar is developing a brand-new luxurious hotel and resort in Indonesia, with an opening target as early as 2024, the country’s Ambassador to Qatar Ridwan Hassan has revealed.

The new resort will be operational in two years, according to Hassan, who noted both Indonesia and Qatar are collaborating on the construction. The stunning new project will be situated in Labuan Bajo, the westernmost point of the island of Flores, in the Nusa Tenggara region of eastern Indonesia.

The spot is a gateway for those visiting excursions to Komodo Island and Rinca Island, both of which are home to the renowned Komodo dragons. It is famous for its water resorts and ocean views that host a diversity of unique marine life and a plethora of natural attractions.

“Indonesia is very famous for tourism, especially if you’re talking about the island of Bali. Indonesia consists of thousands of islands and if we are just focusing on Bali itself, it is not enough, because Bali is not really big to accommodate all the foreign tourists coming to Indonesia,” the envoy said during a recent Indonesian Cultural Event hosted at Education City to commemorate Indonesia’s Independence Day.

Despite the absence of a direct international flight to the island, Hassan claimed that traveling to Labuan Bajo will be simple thanks to road infrastructure in place.

The new location is part of the government’s newly introduced policy called the “10 New Balis.” According to the official, the concept incorporates 10 sites in Indonesia that are being prepared to be the ‘future Bali’ and are expected to attract a substantial number of tourists.

Bali itself receives over four million visitors every year, making it one of the most visited spots in the region.

“We copy Bali as the basis and then we develop it into other islands, with some modification,” Hassan said.

One of the ten “New Balis,” Labuan Bajo, is home to the new hotel and resort. Other destinations include Mount Bromo, Belitung, and Borobudur Temple in Central Java (East Java). Lake Toba (North Sumatra), Thousand Islands (Jakarta), Mandalika (West Nusa Tenggara), Wakatobi (Southeast Sulawesi), Tanjung Lesung (Banten), and Morotai (North Maluku) are also included.

The latest Qatar-Indonesia project aims to improve ties between the two nations.

According to the official, the years of the Gulf nation investment, including Ooredoo, Nebras Power, and Qatar National Bank, had benefited his country and strengthened their economic relations. In 2021 alone, both countries recorded a whopping $893 million in trade.