Inter Milan close to agreeing new partnership with Qatar Airways: reports

Inter Milan current sit in joint first place with their fierce rivals, AC Milan in the league.

The Italian Serie A side is reportedly nearing a fresh commercial deal with Qatar Airways, according to FC Inter News.

The club currently has deals with eBay and work footwear company U Power, who feature on the side on the back of the shirt.

The new deal is rumoured to go as far as replacing the current shirt sponsor, American streaming service Paramount Plus as early as next season if the club does not renew its deal with them. They have been their front of shirt sponsors since May 2023.

Talks have been allegedly ongoing since the clubs preseason tour in Japan, where they used Qatar Airways planes to fly, a move said to kick off negotiations between the club and airlines.

Qatar Airways has yet to confirm the reports and an agreement has yet to be finalised.

Qatar Airways currently sponsors a number of teams around the world, such as Paris Saint Germain, and Inter Milan’s league rivals AS Roma.

Inter Milan are preparing to play their second European game in the Champions League on Tuesday, taking on Portuguese side Benfica.