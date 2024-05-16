Qatar to host Doha Dialogue on labour mobility between Gulf and 25 African countries

The Doha dialogue, a platform for inclusive discussions, will see the participation of 33 countries, including those representing the Gulf Cooperation Council states.

Qatar is set to host the ‘Doha Dialogue’ on labour mobility between Gulf countries and African nations on May 21st and 22nd, with 33 countries representing the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, Jordan, Lebanon, and 25 African countries participating.

Issued as an agreement between Qatar and the African Union to develop progressive mechanisms between African countries and the Gulf States, the two-day dialogue will involve experts and academics.

The GCC countries are favoured destinations for migrant workers primarily due to their high per capita incomes.

The wave of settlers in Qatar has encouraged changes in the Gulf State’s labour law, significantly reducing migrants’ vulnerability to forced labour by private companies.

Prominent human rights groups and UN organizations have recognised Qatar’s reforms.

Earlier this year, the International Labour Organization (ILO) extended its technical cooperation program with the Qatari government for another four years, marking a continued commitment to deepening labour reforms within the country.

Gilbert F. Houngbo, the ILO Director-General, praised the significant strides made in recent years and stressed the importance of effectively implementing these policies.

“Major reforms were adopted in recent years, and our focus remains to ensure the effective implementation of these laws and policies,” Houngbo said, commending the Qatari government’s dedication.

The renewed agreement, effective for 2024-2028, was signed at the ILO headquarters in Geneva by the Director-General of the ILO, and Ali bin Samikh Al Marri, Qatar’s Minister of Labour.

It aims to build upon recent reforms by enhancing key labour market institutions.