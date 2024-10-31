Doha Institute and EAA partner to offer scholarships for low-income Students

The partnership aims to provide scholarships to more students, both local and international, expanding their academic opportunities.

The Doha Institute for Graduate Studies (DI) has signed a cooperation agreement with the Education Above All Foundation (EAA) to provide scholarships for students from low-income backgrounds.

This initiative, part of the “Qatar Scholarship” programme, aims to increase access to higher education, enabling students to pursue a Master’s degree at the institute.

Dr. Abdelwahab El Affendi, President of Doha Institute for Graduate Studies, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, highlighting the potential to positively impact students who meet DI’s admission standards.

Through these efforts, both institutions aspire to make higher education more inclusive and to ensure that students facing financial challenges can complete their studies at one of Qatar’s prominent educational institutes.

Under the terms of the agreement, a significant number of students from both inside and outside Qatar will be selected based on programme criteria.

The scholarships provided will cover two academic years, creating a stable foundation for students to focus on academic and professional growth without the weight of financial stress.

Talal Al Hothal, Director of the Al Fakhoora Program at EAA, highlighted the importance of such partnerships in supporting Qatar’s long-term development objectives.

He further underscored EAA’s dedication to supporting students who demonstrate strong academic and professional potential, even when faced with financial difficulties.

Such initiatives, he noted, empower these capable individuals to build successful careers and positively impact their communities.

The support of the General Directorate of Endowments in Qatar plays a vital role in this initiative, funding many of the scholarships offered through the EAA.

Al Hothal expressed gratitude to the Directorate for helping students facing financial challenges access transformative opportunities that can pave the way for impactful careers.