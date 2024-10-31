Fareej Art and Design Festival launches at Darb Al Saai

The festival brings together local and international artists through exhibitions, performances, workshops, and cultural seminars.

The Ministry of Culture (MOC) has announced the launch of the Fareej Art and Design Festival, a vibrant new celebration of art, creativity, and cultural exchange to be held at Darb Al Saai in Umm Salal.

Set to run from October 31 to November 6, the first-of-its-kind festival will gather a dynamic range of artistic experiences, with the participation of 19 diverse entities from Qatar and beyond.

The term “Fareej,” which translates to “neighbourhood,” encapsulates the festival’s vision: a welcoming space for artistic expression that brings together both local and international creatives.

Huda Al Yafei, Director of the Visual Arts Center, said that the festival serves as a platform that not only celebrates creativity but also enhances cultural dialogue.

“The event gathers over 100 artists and designers, whose diverse styles reflect a rich tapestry of artistic voices,” she said, noting that this range enriches Qatar’s artistic landscape.

The festival is organised into several thematic sections, including Arthouse, Art and Inspiration, Theater, Mal Lawal (focused on heritage), and Al Hosh (or Backyard). Each area is designed to immerse visitors in diverse forms of artistic expression.

Beyond art exhibitions, the festival offers theatrical performances, interactive workshops for all ages, cultural seminars, and art studios. Together, these elements cultivate a deeper appreciation for art and enhance Doha’s reputation as a center for contemporary creativity.