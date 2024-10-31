Pakistan’s Prime Minister meets Qatar’s Amir in Doha

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has met with his counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani as well as Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is in Doha for an official two-day visit, where he met Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and discussed bilateral relations.

At the Amiri Diwan on Thursday, Sheikh Tamim and Sharif held an official session of talks and explored ways to strengthen Qatar-Pakistan ties, specifically in the fields of defence, economy, investment and culture.

“Today, I discussed the prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in various fields with Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. The relations between our two countries are growing, and we are constantly looking forward to further developing them with our brothers in Pakistan in all fields, and enhancing cultural exchange,” Sheikh Tamim said in a post on X.

سمو الأمير المفدى ودولة السيد محمد شهباز شريف رئيس وزراء جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية، يعقدان جلسة مباحثات رسمية، وذلك بالديوان الأميري. https://t.co/7AGvCJKebB pic.twitter.com/b0TGfS6dKG — الديوان الأميري (@AmiriDiwan) October 31, 2024

The Amir also highlighted discussions with Sharif on enhancing diplomatic coordination to address developments in Gaza, the occupied Palestinian territories, and Lebanon, aimed at reducing escalation and promoting regional security and stability.

During the meeting, Sharif expressed his gratitude and appreciation to Sheikh Tamim for the warm welcome and hospitality, stressing his eagerness to enhance and broaden bilateral cooperation with Qatar.

On the same day, Pakistan’s prime minister inaugurated the “Manzar: Art and Architecture in Pakistan from 1940 to present” cultural exhibition, organised by the Art Mill Museum at the National Museum of Qatar.

بحثت اليوم مع رئيس الوزراء الباكستاني محمد شهباز شريف آفاق توسيع التعاون الثنائي في شتى المجالات. علاقات بلدينا متنامية، ونتطلع باستمرار إلى مواصلة تطويرها مع الأشقاء في باكستان في كافة المجالات، وتعزيز التبادل الثقافي. وناقشنا سبل تكثيف التنسيق الدبلوماسي والسياسي فيما يتعلق… pic.twitter.com/cPB9XEPVQQ — تميم بن حمد (@TamimBinHamad) October 31, 2024

The exhibition, curated by Pakistani architect Raza Ali Dada, showcases a diverse array of artworks – including paintings, photographs, artistic textiles, and architectural models – that reflect Pakistan’s artistic and architectural evolution since the early 1940s.

During the tour, the Pakistani Prime Minister and his delegation were joined by Sheikh Tamim, and the Chairperson of Qatar Museums, Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al Thani, as they explored the exhibition’s most notable pieces.

Qatar’s Amir also hosted a luncheon in honour of the Pakistani Prime Minister and his accompanying delegation.

The Pakistani prime minister also met with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, where he lauded Qatar’s role in encouraging Pakistan’s economic growth.

He also specified Qatar’s hosting of a large Pakistani diaspora as a “human bridge between the two brotherly countries”.

Sharif and Sheikh Mohammed discussed pressing global and regional issues, particularly the ongoing Israeli actions in Gaza. The Prime Minister praised Doha for its mediation and humanitarian efforts aimed at alleviating the suffering of Palestinians and fostering lasting peace in the Middle East.

Sheikh Mohammed highlighted Pakistan’s strategic regional importance, expressing enthusiasm for enhancing ties between Lahore and Doha to drive economic growth and regional stability.

Sheikh Mohammed spoke highly of Pakistan’s regional strategic importance, expressing enthusiasm for strengthening ties between Lahore and Doha to promote economic growth and regional stability.

Sharif’s delegation is set to meet with the Qatar Investment Authority and the Qatar Businessmen Association to discuss investment opportunities in Pakistan.

Prior to the trip to Doha, the Pakistani delegation was in Riyadh where Sharif met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. During the trip, Saudi Arabia announced an additional $600m investment in Pakistan, bringing the total to $2.8bn.