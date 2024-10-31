First Vietnamese delegation in Doha for first time in 15 years

Vietnam’s Prime Minister landed in Doha on Wednesday and has since met with Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

A delegation from Vietnam, headed by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, has landed in Doha, marking their first official visit in 15 years.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani welcomed Chinh at the Amiri Diwan on Thursday.

During the meeting, the two leaders reviewed ties between their two nations and ways to enhance and develop them. They also discussed the most prominent developments in the regional and international arena.

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani also held an official talks session with Chinh and his delegation.

“This visit reflects the keenness of the two countries to strengthen the bonds of cooperation between them, which was represented in signing a number of cooperative agreements in several fields to explore ways to achieve common interests between the two countries,” Sheikh Mohammed said on X.

The two leaders oversaw the signing of multiple agreements, including a sports partnership between Qatar and Vietnam, as well as a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on training and diplomatic education between Qatar’s Diplomatic Institute and Vietnam’s Diplomatic Academy.

Additionally, they amended the 2009 air transport agreement and established an MoU between the ministries of justice from both nations.

سمو الأمير المفدى يستقبل دولة السيد فام مينه تشينه رئيس وزراء جمهورية فيتنام الاشتراكية، والوفد المرافق، وذلك بمكتبه في الديوان الأميري. https://t.co/PQXHexlm4m pic.twitter.com/hEC7F24wlp — الديوان الأميري (@AmiriDiwan) October 31, 2024

On Wednesday, Chinh met with representatives of the Vietnamese Embassy and community in Qatar.

He also met with Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al-Thani, Chairman of the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and Governor of the Qatar Central Bank, along with Sheikh Faisal Bin Thani Al Thani, Chief of Asia-Pacific & African Investments at QIA.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Chinh encouraged QIA to increase investments in Vietnam, particularly in infrastructure, digital transformation, healthcare, education, and energy, as reported by Vietnamese business platform The Investor.

He also proposed sending QIA delegations to Vietnam to enhance collaboration with the State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC), a suggestion that Sheikh Bandar deemed worthy of exploration.

Sheikh Bandar expressed interest in expanding Qatar’s investment portfolio in Vietnam.

The Qatari sovereign wealth fund and SCIC have previously signed information exchange agreements and memoranda of understanding to explore investment opportunities and develop a joint investment fund.

Qatar is the last leg of Chinh’s Middle East tour, following trips to the UAE and Saudi Arabia.