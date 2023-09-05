Qatar to face Saudi Arabia, Japan and Iran in FIBA U16 Asian group stage

The seventh edition of the basketball championship will witness the participation of 16 teams.

Hosts Qatar will tip off their FIBA U16 Asian Championship campaign in Group B against Saudi Arabia, Japan and Iran, the Asian Basketball Confederation announced on Monday.

Set to be held on 17 September, Qatar will host the tournament for the second time in a row. In 2022, Qatar fell short of winning as the team finished in ninth place, with Australia clinching the championship over Japan in the final.

This year’s edition of the basketball tournament will see the participation of 16 teams, with defending champions Australia playing against India, Lebanon, and Sri Lanka.

Neighbours to Qatar, Bahrain has been placed in Group C with New Zealand, South Korea, and Jordan.

Group D will feature the Philippines, China, Malaysia and Kazakhstan.

The Championship is a required qualification podium for next year’s Turkey U17 World Cup.

Qatar’s hosting of the tournament coincides with the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

The ongoing FIBA tournament is the second to feature 32 teams. Multiple nations -the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia – are hosting it for the first time in history between 25 August to 10 September 2023.

The tournament is also the second of three straight World Cups to be held in Asia after China hosted the 2019 edition and will be followed with Qatar’s upcoming hosting of the 2027 tournament.