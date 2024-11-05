Qatar to be guest of honour at 27th Algiers International Book Fair

The 27th Algiers International Book Fair (SILA), running from November 6 to 16, will feature more than 1,000 publishers from around the world.

The 27th Algiers International Book Fair (SILA) is set to start, with Qatar set to be this year’s guest of honour.

Held from November 6-16 at the Exhibition Palace in Algiers, the fair is themed “Read to Triumph” and celebrates the 70th anniversary of Algeria’s November 1 Revolution.

The event, featuring over 1,000 publishers from 40 countries, underscores Qatar’s growing influence in cultural diplomacy, according to SILA’s commissioner, Mohamed Iguerb.

He praised Qatar’s extensive support for Arab culture through its numerous programmes, institutions, and initiatives that foster creativity and intellectual growth.

Iguerb noted that Qatar’s participation in SILA would “create a kind of partnership by integrating its activities within the general cultural programme of the exhibition,” providing a platform for cultural exchange and dialogue.

He highlighted the cooperation between Qatar and Algeria, especially in media and cultural spheres.

“Algerians trust the institutions sponsoring culture in Qatar, whose influence extends east and west,” he said.

This year’s SILA edition will feature over 300,000 titles, with participation from 290 Algerian publishers.

To mark the 70th anniversary of Algeria’s Revolution, the event will include sessions on National Memory and the Liberation War, as well as special tributes to prominent Algerian literary and historical figures.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to explore recent publications across literature, science, and other fields, fostering rich discussions on both regional and global cultural issues.