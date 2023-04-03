Qatar tackles climate change head-on with 36 adaptation measures

Qatar is taking ambitious measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and combat climate change through its climate change action plan.

Qatar’s National Climate Change Action Plan 2030 has identified 36 effective measures for climate change adaptation, with over 300 initiatives planned to take on the issue.

Adaptation, as defined by the plan, involves making adjustments to ecological, social, or economic systems in response to actual or anticipated climatic stimuli and their impacts.

This entails altering processes, practices, and structures to mitigate potential damages or take advantage of opportunities arising from climate change.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) shared the information during a seminar on climate change held at the local and international levels. The inaugural seminar of the Second Environmental Forum 2023 was hosted by the Ministry of Sports and Youth Under the patronage of MoECC.

The “Climate Change: Challenges and Aspirations” seminar attracted a group of local officials, environmental experts, and individuals with a vested interest in environmental issues.

During the seminar, Saad Abdullah Al Hitmi, the Acting Director of the Climate Change Department at MoECC, discussed the Ministry’s efforts to address climate change and reduce its impact on the country’s ecological system.

Climate change is one of the most significant threats facing our planet today. It is caused by the increasing levels of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, primarily due to human activities such as burning fossil fuels and deforestation.

The effects of climate change are wide-ranging and include rising global temperatures, more frequent and severe weather events, rising sea levels, and altered patterns of rainfall and drought. These changes have significant implications for the environment, human health, and social and economic systems.

Such a threat requires urgent and collective action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to the unavoidable impacts that are already occurring.

For that reason, the Gulf nation has set a target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2030, with the help of various initiatives and environmental projects like the Al Kharsaah Solar Power Plant, the official explained.

“Qatar has sought to issue a number of legislations that contribute to protecting the environment and reducing greenhouse emissions by 2030 by up to 25%, following National Climate Change Action Plan,” said the Director of the Public Relations Department at the MoECC, Farhoud Al Hajri.

Sustainable solutions will be key in achieving the goals outlined in the 2030 National Climate Change Action Plan, which aims to reduce carbon emissions in the oil and gas sector, as well as carbon dioxide emissions related to energy use in the transportation, construction, and industry sectors.

The plan draws on four main documents: the Nationally Determined Contributions, Qatar National Vision 2030, and the First and Second National Development Strategies.

The National Climate Change Action Plan will undergo constant changes and updates during its implementation.

Qatar has made clear its commitment to taking a leadership role in the region and beyond by implementing ambitious and effective measures and inspiring and supporting the development of national policies and initiatives to combat climate change.