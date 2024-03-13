From the Dunes to the Alps: Qatar and Switzerland celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with a commemorative book launch

Qatar-Suisse takes readers through the similarities between the two nations, including the shared goal of upholding global peace.



The Embassy of the State of Qatar to the Swiss Confederation & Principality of Liechtenstein published a book commemorating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between Qatar and Switzerland.

On that occasion, a reception was held at the Residence of the Ambassador of the State of Qatar in Bern, H.E Mohammed Jaham Al Kuwari, to formally unveil the book.

Many Swiss officials were present during the event, including H.E Ambassador Maya Tissafi, Assistant Secretary of State and Director of the Middle East and North Africa Division at the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, H.E Mr. Pierre-Andre Page, Vice President of the National Council, H.E Mr. Laurent Wehrli, President of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Parliament, and many other Swiss officials from the political, economic, social, and cultural spheres.

During the inauguration, Ambassador Mohammed Jaham Al Kuwari welcomed the guests and affirmed that the book highlights the depth of friendship and partnership between Qatar and Switzerland, which was established over five decades based on mutual respect and cooperation in various fields, including trade, investment, and cultural exchange.

Ambassador Al Kuwari also expressed Qatar’s aspiration to further enhance the relations to broader horizons and to build a promising future for the coming generations.

Copies of ‘Qatar-Suisse’ at the book’s launch.

For her part, Ambassador Maya Tissafi thanked Ambassador Al Kuwari for this successful

initiative which reflects the exceptional relationship between both nations. She emphasized the similarities between both nations through their close cooperation for establishing peace and resolving crises worldwide. In this context, Ambassador Tissafi expressed her gratitude for Qatar’s mediation efforts aimed at resolving the crisis in the Middle East.

She also praised the progress witnessed in Qatar which she has observed repeatedly during her visits to Doha.

In the book, Ambassador Mohammed Al Kuwari and Ambassador Maya Tissafi provided a

foreword praising the depth of friendship and cooperation between the two nations in various fields and their aspiration to work together to establish lasting peace in the region.

Ambassador Wolfgang Amadeus Brulhart, the Swiss Envoy to the Middle East and North Africa focused on the tenth anniversary of the opening of the Swiss Embassy in Doha which gave a strong boost to the relations between both nations.

The book also includes an interview with H.E Ambassador Florence Tinguely, the Swiss Ambassador to the State of Qatar who discussed aspects of cooperation between both nations including partnerships at various levels.

The book showcases examples of Qatar’s successes in resolving crises through mediation efforts in cooperation with its international partners, including Switzerland. Among these successes were the release of a Swiss teacher abducted in Yemen and the evacuation of Swiss nationals stranded in the Gaza Strip.

The book also examines the Qatari-Swiss relationship from multiple perspectives and offers a historical narrative of these relations in their different stages. The book also contains quotations from some of the speeches by His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, and H.E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, highlighting the broad narratives of the Qatari foreign policy aimed at preserving international peace and security in a multilateral world.

The book sheds light on some of the activities of the Embassy of the State of Qatar in Bern,

including the official inauguration of the Embassy building in Bern which was attended by

numerous Swiss officials, including the Mayor of Bern, the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in

Switzerland, and many other officials. Additionally, the embassy designated the year 2023 as the year of cultural exchange between Qatar and Switzerland.

In this context, the book lists several cultural events hosted by the embassy to encourage young artists in Switzerland to continue their creativity in painting and visual art, with the attendance of Swiss and foreign officials.

Beyond the narrative, the book was enriched with images that highlight the aspects of social, cultural, and artistic life in both countries, as well as the various sports events organized by Qatar, including the 2022 World Cup which remains engraved in memory, including the image of Lionel Messi lifting the World Cup trophy dressed in the Qatari “bisht” presented to him by His Highness the Amir of the State of Qatar.

At the end of the inauguration, copies of the book were distributed to the attendees.

Furthermore, additional copies were sent to various organizations in Switzerland, including

government bodies, educational and cultural institutions, businesses corporations, and embassies.