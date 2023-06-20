Qatar survives elimination at AFC U-17 Asian Cup Thailand 2023

Iran expressed the match was a missed opportunity to collect three points after being held by the young Qataris.

Qatar’s goalkeeper Galal Amir Elsharkawy earned his stripes on Monday as the footballer kept his team’s campaign alive at the AFC U-17 Asian Cup Thailand 2023.

Facing off against Iran, Elsharkawy protected the Qatari box despite nine goal attempts by the Persian footballers.

The performance was a must as Qatar lost their tournament-opening match against the impressive Korea Republic 6-1.

The young Maroons almost witnessed a loss during the Iran game as Esmaeil Gholizadeh struck in a header toward Elsharkawy that was saved effortlessly by the Qatari goalkeeper.

Solid defence by the Qataris forced the Iranians to focus on building morale after their disappointing performance.

“I think the team worked really hard, but Qatar put a lot of pressure on our defence and pressed very well,” said Iran coach Hossein Abdi.

“This was one of those matches where you do everything correctly and yet things don’t go your way. So right now, it is important that I keep the boys motivated and inspire them to work hard for the next match,” added the Iranian.

“Moreover, the fact that our opponents were so happy to secure a point against us will surely play a huge role in helping the team feel good.”

Iran must avoid defeat against the qualified Korean Republic on Thursday to continue into the knockout stage.

The Persians held a remarkable match against Afghanistan in their opening match, witnessing a 6-1 triumph over the Afghanis.

Qatar has to beat already-eliminated Afghanistan to stand a chance of advancing.