Qatar SC exits King Salman Club Cup following draw against Tunisia’s Sfaxien

Dozens of teams from the Arab and the African world are competing in the rebranded tournament

Qatar SC was eliminated from the King Salman Club Cup after holding Tunisia’s Sfaxien to a 1-1 draw in the second leg of tournament.

After a goalless draw in their first meet, Javier Pastore struck an equaliser after falling behind by an earlier Sfaxien goal at the beginning of the match.

However, Pastore’s clasp goal pushed Qatar SC into elimination as Sfaxien advanced to the next round on away-goal rule.

The two sides came together last week in what quickly morphed into a feverish game at Tunisia’s home crowd of Stade Taieb Mhiri where flares were lit up and thrown on the pitch.

The Tunisians will join Group A, featuring Esperance de Tunis, Al Ittihad of Saudi Arabia, and Iraq’s Al Shorta.

Alongside Qatar SC, dozens of teams from the Arab and the African world are competing in the rebranded tournament to host football matches during the holy month of Ramadan.