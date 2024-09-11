Qatar reiterates support for Sudan amidst ongoing humanitarian crisis

The Sudan conflict has displaced more than 10.7 million individuals, with over 24 million people – including more than 13 million children – in urgent need of relief aid.

Qatar has reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to supporting Sudan’s unity and stability, underscoring its dedication to protecting the country’s territorial integrity and opposing any interference in its internal affairs.

During an address at the 57th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva on Tuesday, Jawhara bint Abdulaziz Al Suwaidi, Deputy Permanent Representative of Qatar, highlighted Doha’s unwavering resolve to improve and safeguard human rights in Sudan.

Al Suwaidi’s remarks came as Sudan continues to grapple with a dire humanitarian situation.

A July 2024 report from UNICEF provided a grim picture of the humanitarian landscape in Sudan, revealing that more than 24 million people, including over 13 million children, are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.

The conflict has also displaced more than 10.7 million individuals within the country, exacerbating their vulnerability to food insecurity and lack of essential services.

According to the UNICEF report, more than three million children are facing severe acute malnutrition.

Additionally, the health system is under severe strain, with over 60 percent of health facilities non-functional or operating at reduced capacity. This has led to a rise in preventable diseases, including a high increase in cases of measles among children under five.

The report also highlights significant interruptions to education, with nearly 18 million children out of school due to the conflict.

In light of these findings, Al Suwaidi expressed Qatar’s profound concern over the deteriorating human rights conditions in Sudan.

She expressed deep concern over the ongoing suffering of the Sudanese people due to the war, condemning the severe crimes and violations inflicted upon them and calling for an immediate end to these acts and accountability for the perpetrators.

Al Suwaidi highlighted the urgent need for a ceasefire and unrestricted humanitarian access. She stressed the importance of resuming negotiations between the warring factions to prevent further harm and promote comprehensive dialogue for lasting peace.

Additionally, she reaffirmed Qatar’s commitment to providing support and relief through various forms of aid and urged the international community to intensify its efforts and offer more assistance to meet the escalating needs of the Sudanese population.