Qatar pummels Myanmar 6-0 in AFC U23 2024 Qualifiers

The Maroons are competing in the qualifiers only for exposure ahead of hosting the finals next year.

Qatar’s young stars left no mercy on the pitch as they thrashed Myanmar 6-0, registering their second straight win at the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 Qualifiers.

Playing for exposure as the team has already qualified, the Qataris cruised through the match after taking the lead in the 22nd minute through Mohamed Khaled Hassan.

Forward Tameem Mansour Alabdulla doubled the lead in the 52nd minute against an absent Myanmar defence.

Alabdulla would strike again only a few minutes later to edge the game to 3-0, with his teammate Ahmed Alrawi scoring their fourth in the 78th minute.

Qatar’s Lotfi Madjer secured the match with a brace, sending the Southeast Asian into an embarrassing loss.

Mistakes could be pointed toward the Myanmar side experiment of the squad as the team started with some reserve players instead of their usual lineup.

Despite being equipped with good defence, Myanmar has yet to win a match as they settled for a 1-1 draw with Kyrgyz Republic on Matchday One.

The Myanmar team will play against the South Korean team on 12 September in a final group game, which Qatar defeated 2-0 in their openers.

Qatar will play their last match of the tournament against Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday.